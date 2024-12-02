Indian Changemakers Award 2024 honored talents from India and Abroad - An initiative by Ed Innova, Astroanswer and Anecdote Publishing House

New Delhi [India], December 2: Indian Changemakers Award 2024 held on 1St December 2024 in New Delhi has felicitated the hidden talents and achievements of distinguished Authors, Writers, Book Publishers, Schools, Educators, businesses, Brands, and individual personalities. Esteemed Chief Guest Ravinder Singh (National Best-Selling Author) graced the event to present the Award and certificate of achievement to all the nominated Awardees. The event, attended by industry leaders and distinguished guests, was a grand success, thanks to the efforts of organizers Susmita Gupta, Sagar Azad, and Sougat Dasgupta, who expressed their gratitude for their contributions.

The Award event was commenced with a Lamp Lighting Ceremony followed by a panel discussion on the topic of AI and its impact, a book launch of "Being Selfish - A Dreamchaser's Way Home" by Author Ritika Anand and ended with the felicitation ceremony and Vote of Thanks.

Indian Changemakers Award 2024 felicitated the following Awardees -

1. Ravinder Singh - Chief Guest

2. Masarrat A Shah - For the Book "Unleashing Your Radiant Self - Self Help Book of the year 2024"

3. The CorporateSpirituality.com - "Empowering and nurturing the Spirituality in Organisation's mainstream Management (Founder - Dr Anshul Gupta)"

4. Earthingkart Solutions Pvt Limited - Top Advance earthing and lighting protection system manufacturers of the Indian earthing market (Chairman - Natwar Loyalka)

5. Vishal Bhanti - Debut Author 2024 (Author of Be your own stress buster)

6. Snehasish Banik - Innovative Interior Designer of North East - 2024 (Founder of Innodecor)

7. The Rajini In Me by Author Ambiga KS - Autobiography and Memoir Book of the Year 2024

8. Devika Das - Novelist of the Year 2024 for her Hindi Novella ''Meghna"

9. Fungki by Lalrinfela- Iconic Fashion Brand celebrating the rich heritage of Mizo Culture

10. CA Vineeta Singh - Medical Admission Expert of the Year (Founder of Edu-Vinn Admission Consultants)

11. BeAware by Gaurav Jain - Empowering the Next Generation: A Journey of Strength, Resilience, and Self-Defense

12.Bidyutparna Mukherjee - Excellence in Social Studies Teaching

13.Ciphers Of Time: Awakening The Legacy by Suresh Kuchibhatla - Thriller Book of the Year 2024

14. Reecha Agarwal Goyal - Empowerment through literature (For the books "Such is Her Life and She - Screw Silence")

15. Dr Prashant Kumar Nayak - Literary Icon of the Year 2024 - Male' (For the Book The First Wave: Life of a COVID Warrior)

16. Uttam Pati - Excellence in Writing Non-Fiction Book (Author of Mind Phenomenon)

17. Vivah Stories - Excellence in Wedding Photography, Videography and Cinematography

18. Dr Mohana Rao Patibandla - Dr Mohana Rao Patibandla - India's Top Neurosurgeon (Founder and CMD of Dr Rao's Hospital)

19. Cosmics Sounds & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd - Leading Translation and Localization Business of India

20. Rudra Vikram Singh - For the Book - Dand Sanhita Se Nyay Sanhita Tak as Legal Book of the year

21. Simran Menghrajani - Excellence in Social Work and Motivational Monologue Content Writing "

22. Dr Niddhi S Khetarpal (Author of Vision Cuet) - Resource Person and Trainer (CBSE, ICSE and Social Workshops) Educator of Economics and Business Studies (ICSE, CBSE and ISE)

23. Harry Anand - Empowering Authors With Book Marketing, Promotions and Engagement

24. i$UBSCRIBE by PB Flower - Science Fiction Book of the Year

25. Dainik Sambaad - The largest Circulated Bengali Daily in North East India (Founder - Late Bhupen Dutta Bhaumik)"

26. Ritika Anand for Book "Being Selfish - A Dreamchaser's way home" - Audiobook of the Year. A book on a personal Journey of Transformation and Spiritual Sciences

27. Prashant Rana - Science Fiction Book writer of the Year 2024 (Author of Jason -The Guardian of Cygnus)

28. Newfound Amazing Adventure Edited by Susmita Gupta Empowerment of 26 Young student Authors through 26 stories

29. Apurva Kaushik Sharma for the Book Sweet Surprise or Sour Secret" - Excellence in Writing Children's Book with a social impact"

30. Sukhmay Foundation - Excellence in Societal Development towards Child Education

31. Amrita Mishra - Legal Consultant and Advocate on Record (Supreme Court of India)

32. Dr Jayshree Om (Author of Vastu Remedies) - Excellence in writing books on Vedic Vastu

33. SYED MUJEEB (Founder and Director of EMWI MARKETING OPC PRIVATE LIMITED) - Top Direct Selling Company in Karnataka with expertise in fashion, lifestyle products, WELLNESS and FMCG Products

34. Rohit Sharma - Excellence in Event Management

35. Arnika Bansal - Excellence in Event Management

36. Arnima Bansal - Excellence in Event Management

An initiative by the 3 visionaries Susmita Gupta, Sagar Azad and Sougat Dasgupta Indian Changemakers Award 2024 has been incepted to honour Authors, Writers, Book Publishers, Schools, Educators and Various Brands, businesses and notable people from all walks of life who have made Nation Proud. Indian Changemakers Award 2024 provided an excellent platform to spread awareness of unique work and exposure to the hidden talents and achievements of Authors, Writers, Book Publishers, Schools, Educators, businesses, Brands, and any individual personalities.