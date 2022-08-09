Indian children suffer cyberbullying across all social media: Report

Similar research on Indian children's internet risk exposure was released by McAfee in May 2022, along with recommendations for parents on how to keep their kids safe from cyberbullying. The use of smartphones by children between the ages of 10 and 14 in India is at 83%, which is 7% higher than the global average of 76 percent. This puts them at serious risk for online dangers, primarily because of the security gap between parents and children.