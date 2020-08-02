NEW DELHI: India will focus on the complete disengagement of Chinese troops from the banks of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh during a fresh round of military talks on Sunday to scale down tensions along their Line of Actual Control (LAC) border, a person familiar with the matter said.

Senior commanders of the Indian and Chinese armies are scheduled to hold talks on Sunday in Moldo, on the Chinese side of the LAC, the person said.

This will be the fifth round of talks between the countries at the military level to defuse tensions following the massive troop buildup and multiple intrusions into Indian territory by the Chinese side along the LAC in early May besides a violent clash on 15 June in the Galwan Valley that resulted in the first casualties along the border in 45 years. While the Indian army said that 20 Indian army troops including their commanding officer were killed, China has not yet made known the numbers of those dead in the clash on its side.

Previous rounds of senior military level talks took place on 6 June, 22 June, 30 June and 14 July.

The Indian foreign ministry on Thursday had said that the process of disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh was not yet complete though some progress had been made. This came after claims from China that frontline forces of the two countries had "completed" disengagement at most locations along the border.

China's troops are still present in the Depsang Plains region, Gogra or Patrolling Point 17A and the Fingers region along the Pangong Lake where India and China had started a mutual disengagement by creating a buffer zone between both sides in early July.

The current tensions are seen as the consequence of India and China not being able to agree on the demarcation of their 3,488-km long border that runs from Ladakh in the west to Arunachal Pradesh in the east despite many rounds of talks over the years.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via