Indian, Chinese diplomats to sit down on Thursday to try and break deadlock

It comes as a process agreed to between India and China for disengagement of troops – facing each other since early May in Ladakh – has run aground with China refusing to move back from territories it has intruded into. In two areas – Finger 4 and Patrolling Point 17A – there has been no withdrawal since mid-July, said a second person aware of the matter. At Finger 4, which is a mountainous fold jutting into the PangongTso lake, Chinese troops have occupied heights that they have refused to vacate. At Patrolling Point 17 A too, they have not pulled back.