NEW DELHI : Soldiers of the Indian Army and Chinese PLA were involved in a fierce face-off in Nakula area of North Sikkim on Saturday in which men from both sides sustained minor injuries. The area is in the Sikkim sector along the Sino-Indo border, official sources said.

In total, 150 soldiers were present when the confrontation took place, which was later resolved at the local level.

"Troops resolve such issues mutually as per established protocols. Such an incident occurred after a long time," said a source.

Army sources said that such "temporary and short duration faceoffs" keep occurring as boundary issue between China and Indian has not been resolved. "Troops resolve such issues mutually as per established protocols. This has occurred after a long time," they said.

This is not the first time Indian and Chinese soldiers have exchanged blows along the border.

In August 2017, Indian and Chinese soldiers threw stones at each other and exchanged blows near Pangong Lake in Ladakh.

India and China were engaged in a 73-day standoff in Doklam after Chinese troops were building a road from their territory to the Jhamphiri ridgeline. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first informal summit in April 2018 in the Chinese city of Wuhan, months after the Doklam standoff.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control, the de-facto border between the two countries.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet while India contests it.

Both sides have been asserting that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

