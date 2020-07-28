According to New Delhi, Chinese troops who have taken up positions on the heights of Finger 4 on the banks of the Pangong Tso lake were not budging though some troops who were at the foot of the mountains had moved back to Finger 5. Fingers refer mountain folds jutting into the Pangong Tso lake. India holds territory upto Finger 4 and used to patrol upto Finger 8 while Chinese troops used to patrol upto Finger 4 but hold territory upto Finger 8.