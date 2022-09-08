Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Indian and Chinese troops in Gogra-Hot Springs started disengaging

Indian and Chinese troops in Gogra-Hot Springs started disengaging

Indian, Chinese troops disengaging from western Himalayan area
1 min read . 06:01 PM ISTLivemint

  • India said disengagement is in a coordinated and planned way and is meant to keep border peace.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian and Chinese troops have begun disengaging from the Gogra-Hotsprings border area in the western Himalayas, the Indian government said in a statement on Thursday.

As per the Defence Ministry statement, the disengagement is in a coordinated and planned way and is meant to keep border peace.

It adds, that today, as per the consensus reached in the 16th round of India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting, Indian& Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hotsprings (PP-15) have begun to disengage in a coordinated & planned way, which is conducive to peace&tranquility in the border areas.

The statement comes ahead of a meeting in Uzbekistan next week which Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to attend.

