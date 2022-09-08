Indian and Chinese troops in Gogra-Hot Springs started disengaging

Indian and Chinese troops in Gogra-Hot Springs started disengaging1 min read . 06:01 PM IST
- India said disengagement is in a coordinated and planned way and is meant to keep border peace.
Indian and Chinese troops have begun disengaging from the Gogra-Hotsprings border area in the western Himalayas, the Indian government said in a statement on Thursday.
As per the Defence Ministry statement, the disengagement is in a coordinated and planned way and is meant to keep border peace.
It adds, that today, as per the consensus reached in the 16th round of India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting, Indian& Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hotsprings (PP-15) have begun to disengage in a coordinated & planned way, which is conducive to peace&tranquility in the border areas.
The statement comes ahead of a meeting in Uzbekistan next week which Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to attend.
