Indian cities: broken finances, low capex. Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 10:50 PM IST
NEW DELHI : The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) recently elected new councillors in a high-pitched election. Meanwhile, elections to Mumbai’s municipal body have been delayed for nearly a year. Whoever is in charge, India’s municipalities have to work with a budget that lacks heft and is short on prudence—and, thus, ends up placing boundaries on the quality of civic life delivered. About 600 million Indians, or 40%, will be urban dwellers by 2036, against 35% now, according to the World Bank. This will put pressure on municipal services. Indian cities have perpetually struggled to be self-sustaining, said a recent report by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on municipal finances. This report shows that municipalities are mostly financed by three sources to a nearly equal degree: own taxes, own non-tax revenues, and transfers from governments. In 2019-20, 35.7% of total municipal revenues were to come from state and central transfers.