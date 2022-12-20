Indian cities: broken finances, low capex

Cities need to invest in infrastructure—for example, garbage dumps and trucks, and waste-management plants. Rather than use up all their income in running the administration, they also need capital expenditure. In 2019-20, RBI estimated capex by municipal corporations to be 0.44% of GDP, against 1.7% by the Centre and 2% by states. There is variance among states, for many reasons. Municipal bodies in Delhi were projected to spend just 0.16% of the state’s GSDP on capex, one of the lowest. That figure for Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra was 1.24% and 1.18%. Municipal capex spend needs to be seen along with how much a state is investing in its cities. The Delhi government, for example, aims to spend 29% of its FY23 budget on capex. Even with that, Indian cities have much catching up to do, especially to keep up with rising populations.