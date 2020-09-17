Indian cities have suffered more from the pandemic because they were not prepared

Indian cities drop in Global Smart City Index, Singapore on top

2 min read . 04:49 PM IST

PTI

In the 2020 Smart City Index, Hyderabad was placed at the 85th position (down from 67 in 2019), New Delhi at 86th rank (down from 68 in 2019), Mumbai was at 93rd place (in 2019 it was at 78) and Bengaluru at 95th (79 in 2019)