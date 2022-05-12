NEW DELHI : Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that Indian citizens and students travelling overseas can now take precaution doses as required by the guidelines of the destination country. For this, a new facility will be available soon on the CoWIN portal.

On Wednesday, Mint reported the National Technical Advisory Group of Immunisation (NTAGI) recommended the Central government to shorten the government-stipulated nine-month gap between the second and the booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine for people wishing to travel abroad.

The panel of technical experts said individuals can take the booster dose as and when required by the country they are travelling to.

The move comes against the backdrop of many people visiting abroad for work and education related matters.

The Central government has opened booster dose for all adults above 18 years of age since 10th April. The same vaccine of the primary vaccination regime is being given as booster dose.

So far, a total of 3,02,19,710 precaution doses have been administered to all eligible people including healthcare professionals, frontline workers, elderly above 60 years and other eligible categories of beneficiary.

Around 3,30,781 precaution doses have been administered to the people in the age group of 18-44 years of age while 8,90,851 precaution doses have been given to people in the age group of 45-59 years of age.

Medical experts say that precaution or booster dose of a vaccine boosts immunity in the body further by activating the memory cells to produce more antibodies against Covid.