Business News/ News / India/  Three, including two pilots, killed as Indian Coast Guard chopper crashes in Gujarat's Porbandar

Livemint

  • Indian Coast Guard ALH Dhruv chopper crashes during training in Gujarat’s Porbandar

Three people, including two pilots, were reportedly killed after an Indian Coast Guard crashed in Porbandar, Gujarat, on Sunday. The incident happened during a routine training sortie, officials said.

"An Indian Coast Guard ALH Dhruv crashed today in Porbandar, Gujarat during a routine training sortie," Indian Coast Guard Officials told news agency ANI.

"As per inputs, there were three personnel including two pilots in the chopper. All three have lost their lives in the incident," the official said.

More details awaited.

