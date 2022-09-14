Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Indian Coast Guard, ATS seize Pakistani boat with drugs worth 200 cr

According to the defence ministry, this is the fifth such joint operation by the ICG and ATS, Gujarat in last one year. ((ANI Photo))
1 min read . 04:07 PM ISTSaurav Anand

The Pakistani boat was spotted six miles inside Indian waters. It was moving suspiciously five nautical miles inside notional IMBL and 40 nautical miles from Jakhau

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS), in a joint operation, on Wednesday apprehended a Pakistani boat loaded with 40 kgs of drugs, estimated to be around 200 crore, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The Pakistani boat was spotted six miles inside Indian waters. It was moving suspiciously five nautical miles inside notional IMBL and 40 nautical miles from Jakhau.

“On the intervening night of September 13-14, the ICG, on the basis of intelligence inputs by ATS Gujarat, strategically deployed two fast interceptor class of ships - C-408 and C-454 - for patrolling in the area close to notional International Maritime Border Line (IMBL)," it said.

On being challenged, the Pakistani boat over boarded a consignment and started evasive manoeuvring. The ICG ships intercepted the boat and apprehended it.

The boat is being brought to Jakhau for further joint investigation.

According to the defence ministry, this is the fifth such joint operation by the ICG and ATS, Gujarat in last one year.

