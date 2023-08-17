Indian Coast Guard carries out successful mid-sea medical evacuation of Chinese national off Mumbai1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 12:39 PM IST
The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai received information that one of the crew, named Yin Weigyang, onboard the research vessel had suffered a cardiac attack and required urgent medical attention
New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard on Thursday said it successfully evacuated a Chinese national from a Panama flagged vessel in the Arabian Sea following a medical emergency.
