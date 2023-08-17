New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard on Thursday said it successfully evacuated a Chinese national from a Panama flagged vessel in the Arabian Sea following a medical emergency.

The evacuation was carried out at night amid challenging weather conditions.

"The Indian Coast Guard has successfully conducted medical evacuation of a Chinese national from a Panama flagged research vessel, MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2, around 200 km in Arabian sea off Mumbai on the intervening night of 16-17 August," the ministry of defence said.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai received information that one of the crew, named Yin Weigyang, onboard the research vessel had suffered a cardiac attack and required urgent medical attention.

Communication was established with the vessel which was en-route from China to the United Arab Emirates and provided necessary telemedicine advice.

"Considering best feasible options for speedy evacuation and subsequent medical management, the patient was airlifted by an Advanced Light Helicopter MK-III, and was administered with first aid. He was later transferred to agent of the vessel for further medical management," it added.

The ministry said the swift operation enabled the "saving of a precious life of a foreign national at sea, reaffirming the Indian Coast Guard's commitments to the motto "We Protect".