Indian Coast Guard Director General Rakesh Pal dies after heart attack

Livemint
Updated18 Aug 2024, 09:15 PM IST
Indian Coast Guard Director General Rakesh Pal died after suffering heart attack at a government hospital in Chennai on Sunday.

"The Coast Guard director general died following a heart attack in Chennai.

Earlier in the day, Pal, who was to attend an ICG event along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was admitted to the state-run Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital (RGGH) after he complained of uneasiness, sources said.

Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh, who also attended a Tamil Nadu government event to release a commemorative coin on late DMK President M Karunanidhi's birth centenary, rushed to the hospital and paid his respects on hearing of Pal's demise.

"Deeply saddened at the untimely demise of Shri Rakesh Pal, DG, Indian Coast Guard in Chennai today. He was an able and committed officer under whose leadership ICG was making big strides in strengthening India’s maritime security. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family," said Singh in a post on X.

Arrangements are being made to bring his mortal remains to Delhi.

Pal had taken charge as the 25th Director General of the Indian Coast Guard on July 19 last year.

In his career spanning over 34 years, Pal served as the Commander of Coast Guard Region (North West), Deputy Director General (Policy and Plans) and Additional Director General at Coast Guard Headquarters in New Delhi.

He also held various prestigious staff assignments namely Director (Infra and Works) and Principal Director (Administration) at Coast Guard headquarters.

According to PTI, the officer also commanded two Coast Guard Bases in forward area in Gujarat -- Okha and Vadinar.

After his appointment as 25th DG of the Indian Coast Guard, Pal had said that he was very honoured and privileged. "My priorities are to make sure that our Coast Guard charter of duties for which we are mandated, we are going to fulfil that. We are going to ensure gap-free surveillance, coastal security. We are having very good synergy and coordination with multistake agencies. We are looking forward to ensure that the coastal security apparatus is as per the SoP which is in place," Pal had said.

- With agency inputs.

First Published:18 Aug 2024, 09:15 PM IST
