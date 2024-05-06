Indian Coast Guard intercepts Iranian fishing vessel off Kerala coast, six fishermen detained | Watch
The Indian Coast Guard (IGC) has taken into its custody an Iranian fishing vessel that entered Indian waters illegally and detained six Indian crew on board, west of Beypore off the coast of Kerala late on May 05, 2024, the Indian defence ministry said, adding that the swift sea-air coordinated operation involved the ships and aircraft of the ICG.