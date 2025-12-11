Indian Coast Guard seizes Pakistani fishing boat ‘Al Wali’ near Gujarat's Jakhau, apprehends 11 crew members

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) seized a Pakistani fishing boat named ‘Al Wali’ near Gujarat's Jakhau on Wednesday, according to ANI, citing the state's defence Public Relations Officer (PRO), adding that it apprehended 11 crew members who were caught entering Indian waters illegally.

All of them were brought to Jakhau Port along with the boat, and the search of the boat and interrogation of the Pakistani fishermen is underway, officials said.

“In a swift and coordinated operation on 10 December 2025, @IndiaCoastGuard intercepted and apprehended a #Pakistani fishing vessel along with 11 crew operating illegally inside #Indian waters,” the Indian Coast Guard said on X.

It added, “This decisive action reflects the unwavering vigilance of the #ICG and #India’s firm resolve to protect its maritime frontiers and uphold international maritime law within the #MZI. Relentless surveillance and proactive operation remain the bedrock of our maritime security strategy.”

ICG conducts coastal security exercise ‘Sagar Kavach’ along western seaboard Meanwhile, it carried out a large-scale coastal security drill along the Maharashtra and Goa coastlines to evaluate how well various agencies can respond to security emergencies, avert attacks on key installations, and reinforce the existing multi-layered security framework, officials announced on 21 November, as reported PTI.

According to officials, ‘Coastal Security Exercise Sagar Kavach’ showcased strong inter-agency cooperation, high operational preparedness, and the ability to tackle maritime security challenges and threats from anti-national elements seeking to target critical coastal infrastructure.

The ICG stated in a readout that 19 central and 13 state agencies participated, along with one major port, 21 minor ports, and district-level coastal authorities, ensuring full coverage of both offshore and onshore responses.

Overall, the two-day drill, which concluded on Thursday, involved over 6,000 personnel and more than 115 sea and air assets, it said.

“The primary aim of the exercise was to assess the preparedness of all participating agencies in handling coastal security emergencies, prevent attacks on vital coastal installations, and further strengthen the multi-layered Coastal Security Network,” the ICG said.

The exercise also aimed to enhance coordination among central and state bodies responsible for coastal and maritime security.

Officials stated that the activity significantly enhanced interoperability, communication systems, and coordination among security, intelligence, and port management agencies.

The Initial Planning Conference took place on 10 October at Mantralaya, Mumbai, under the leadership of the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra.

A wide array of maritime and aerial platforms was deployed to ensure smooth coordination across sea, air, and land domains, the officials noted.

The assets included Indian Navy and ICG vessels, as well as ICG aerial platforms like Dornier aircraft, Chetak helicopters, and Air Cushion Vehicles (ACVs).

Additionally, boats from the Marine Police, Customs, the CISF, and the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), along with vessels from the police and fisheries department, were also part of the deployment, it said.

