The Indian community in Glasgow received Prime Minister Narendra Modi by cheering and singing "Modi Hai Bharat Ka Gehna" as he arrived at a city-based hotel on Sunday (local time). The prime minister also interacted with a child from the Indian community present at the hotel premises.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to participate in the crucial 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP-26). This comes after PM Modi participated in the G20 summit and in the Summit on Global Supply Chain Resilience, on the sidelines of the G20.

#WATCH | Glasgow, UK | Indian community sings 'Modi Hai Bharat Ka Gehna' during interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his arrival at the hotel. pic.twitter.com/Hq2y7bSWEd — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021

#WATCH | Glasgow, UK | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the hotel; interacts with a kid present among the Indian community to welcome him. pic.twitter.com/t1mLl63Jhy — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021

On his arrival to the city, the prime minister took to Twitter to say, Landed in Glasgow. Will be joining the COP26 Summit, where I look forward to working with other world leaders on mitigating climate change and articulating India’s efforts in this regard.

The high-level segment of COP-26, titled the World Leaders' Summit (WLS), will be held on November 1-2. Modi will join more than 120 Heads of Government and Heads of State at a special VVIP reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum – one of Scotland’s most popular visitor attractions.

The reception will also involve members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and wife Camilla and Prince William and wife Kate Middleton.

Queen Elizabeth II was due to attend this special reception but pulled out last week after medical advice against travel.

PM will deliver a national statement on November 1

On Thursday, addressing a special briefing on the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UK for COP26, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla noted that India is taking ambitious action on expanding clean and renewable energy.

He said that the country will work towards mobilisation of climate finance and for action to strengthen climate adaptation technology development at COP26 in Glasgow.

He said Prime Minister will deliver a national statement at the World Leaders Summit of COP26 on November 1.

COP-26 was originally slated to be held in 2020, but was deferred to 2021 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

