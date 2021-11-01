Indian community welcomes PM by singing 'Modi Hai Bharat Ka Gehna' as he arrives in Glasgow. Watch Video2 min read . 06:26 AM IST
- PM Modi is on a two-day visit to participate in the crucial 26th session of the Conference of Parties
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Indian community in Glasgow received Prime Minister Narendra Modi by cheering and singing "Modi Hai Bharat Ka Gehna" as he arrived at a city-based hotel on Sunday (local time). The prime minister also interacted with a child from the Indian community present at the hotel premises.
The Indian community in Glasgow received Prime Minister Narendra Modi by cheering and singing "Modi Hai Bharat Ka Gehna" as he arrived at a city-based hotel on Sunday (local time). The prime minister also interacted with a child from the Indian community present at the hotel premises.
PM Modi is on a two-day visit to participate in the crucial 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP-26). This comes after PM Modi participated in the G20 summit and in the Summit on Global Supply Chain Resilience, on the sidelines of the G20.
PM Modi is on a two-day visit to participate in the crucial 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP-26). This comes after PM Modi participated in the G20 summit and in the Summit on Global Supply Chain Resilience, on the sidelines of the G20.
Watch Videos:
Watch Videos:
On his arrival to the city, the prime minister took to Twitter to say, Landed in Glasgow. Will be joining the COP26 Summit, where I look forward to working with other world leaders on mitigating climate change and articulating India’s efforts in this regard.
On his arrival to the city, the prime minister took to Twitter to say, Landed in Glasgow. Will be joining the COP26 Summit, where I look forward to working with other world leaders on mitigating climate change and articulating India’s efforts in this regard.
The high-level segment of COP-26, titled the World Leaders' Summit (WLS), will be held on November 1-2. Modi will join more than 120 Heads of Government and Heads of State at a special VVIP reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum – one of Scotland’s most popular visitor attractions.
The high-level segment of COP-26, titled the World Leaders' Summit (WLS), will be held on November 1-2. Modi will join more than 120 Heads of Government and Heads of State at a special VVIP reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum – one of Scotland’s most popular visitor attractions.
The reception will also involve members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and wife Camilla and Prince William and wife Kate Middleton.
The reception will also involve members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and wife Camilla and Prince William and wife Kate Middleton.
Queen Elizabeth II was due to attend this special reception but pulled out last week after medical advice against travel.
Queen Elizabeth II was due to attend this special reception but pulled out last week after medical advice against travel.
PM will deliver a national statement on November 1
PM will deliver a national statement on November 1
On Thursday, addressing a special briefing on the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UK for COP26, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla noted that India is taking ambitious action on expanding clean and renewable energy.
On Thursday, addressing a special briefing on the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UK for COP26, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla noted that India is taking ambitious action on expanding clean and renewable energy.
He said that the country will work towards mobilisation of climate finance and for action to strengthen climate adaptation technology development at COP26 in Glasgow.
He said that the country will work towards mobilisation of climate finance and for action to strengthen climate adaptation technology development at COP26 in Glasgow.
He said Prime Minister will deliver a national statement at the World Leaders Summit of COP26 on November 1.
He said Prime Minister will deliver a national statement at the World Leaders Summit of COP26 on November 1.
COP-26 was originally slated to be held in 2020, but was deferred to 2021 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
COP-26 was originally slated to be held in 2020, but was deferred to 2021 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!