Indian companies adapted to cyberattacks well: Ernst & Young

He further said, “Today, things have opened up and people have started going back to office and also companies have invested to make sure their networks are tighter, infrastructure is tighter. But it will take time upgrading." Recollecting on what happened when the lockdown was first announced in March, Singh said there was so much disruption “that I don’t think any company is fully prepared for... Most IT companies have desktop, and employees can’t carry desktop to home." Giving reasons for the unpreparedness, he said, “In India, work from home has never been a very popular (concept). Companies have not really supported it like they do in the US or Europe, where it is quite common to work from home even if there is no pandemic." People have taken computers home, it has taken companies a month or two to set up firewalls or additional security. So that has not been easy, he added.