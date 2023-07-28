Indian cos can list directly on bourses abroad, and IFSC1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 11:14 PM IST
The government first announced the foreign listing plan in 2020 as part of a pandemic relief package, and the move has been finalized now.
Mumbai: The Union government has decided to let Indian companies list directly on stock exchanges abroad and in Gujarat’s International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.
