Indian companies collaborating with US agencies to develop covid vaccines

NEW DELHI: Indian vaccine makers are collaborating with US-based agencies to develop vaccines jabs against coronavirus, with both countries boosting cooperation in research and development, especially in pharmaceuticals, therapeutics, and vaccine development, Union minister of state for health Bharati Pravin Pawar said on Monday.

Pawar was addressing the inaugural session of the 4th Indo-US Health Dialogue, being hosted by India.

The two-day event will be leveraged as a platform to deliberate upon multiple ongoing collaborations in the health sector between the two countries. The issues planned for deliberations encompass strengthening of epidemiological research and surveillance, vaccine development, One Health, zoonotic and vector-borne diseases, health systems, health policies, among others.

“India and the US have enhanced collaboration in research and development, especially with respect to pharmaceuticals, therapeutics, and vaccine development, which could be seen in Indian vaccine companies collaborating with US based agencies to develop covid-19 vaccine," said Pawar.

A memorandum of understanding signed between the Union health ministry and the department of health and human services of the US, in the field of health sector has been finalised, with major areas of cooperation on issues like health safety and security; communicable diseases & non-communicable diseases; health systems; and health policy.

“There is a need to focus on these emerging areas to prevent and control infectious diseases relying on well-designed and validated scientific approaches and collaboration between countries to aid in advance scientific discovery and management of global health threats," said Pawar.

The US delegation is led by Loyce Pace, director, Office of Global Affairs at US department of health and human services; Michelle McConnell, director, Asia and Pacific, Office of Global Affairs at the US health department; Mitchell Wolfe; Diana M. Bensyl, among others.

India reported at least 26,041 fresh coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with active caseload at 2,99,620. Weekly positivity rate is at 1.94% and has been less than 3% for the last 94 days now. The daily positivity rate is 2.24%.

India’s recovery rate stands at 97.78%.

The union health ministry said more than 84.50 crore (84,50,28,655) vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories by the Centre, free of cost and under the direct state procurement category. Another 21 lakh doses are in the pipeline. India’s cumulative vaccine coverage stands at nearly 87 crore.

