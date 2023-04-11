India Inc revives covid protocols as cases rise

Over the last year, India Inc. has been nudging workers to return to office, limiting the work-from-home option first with hybrid work and then gradually increasing the number of mandatory days at office. The return of covid may now force them to continue hybrid and WFH modes. “We have been working on a hybrid mode and will continue to do so. The advisories have not come to us yet, but there will not be any change in our working now," a top executive at one of the leading consulting companies said.