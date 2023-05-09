India Inc rolls out red carpet for professionals on a career break2 min read . Updated: 09 May 2023, 01:10 AM IST
Companies look for professionals who can be onboarded faster and need less training
Indian companies are increasingly looking to hire employees who are returning to work after a time off due to various reasons such as maternity leave, sabbaticals, caregiving, and health issues. A variety of sectors, such as information technology( IT), pharma and finance, are hiring professionals returning from career breaks, as the companies feel that the new hires can be onboarded quickly, and are capable of assuming senior roles with minimal need for guidance, said industry insiders.
