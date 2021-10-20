NEW DELHI : Indian companies are likely to offer at least 9.3% pay hike in 2022, the highest in Asia-Pacific as optimism returns over improved business outlook in the next 12 months and attrition continues stay high, global advisory and consulting firm Willis Towers Watson said on Wednesday in a fresh Salary Budget Planning Report.

As against India, Asian peer China is projected to pay 6% hike, Singapore and Australian firms may offer around 3.8% increment and Vietnam is projected to offer 8% hike to employees, indicating a bright domestic economic outlook.

An Aon salary survey in September had projected 9.4% hike by India Inc. Willis Towers Watson survey Wednesday said that IT, retail and pharma sectors are likely to be the pay master in 2022.

The pay hike in 2022 will be higher than the 8% hike given in 2021 as companies “recover from the economic fallout of the pandemic and face mounting challenges attracting and retaining employees."

“Salaries are projected to see a median salary increase of 9.3% next year as compared with the actual median salary increase of 8% in 2021. As a large emerging market, India continues to project the highest salary increase for 2021 in the Asia Pacific region. Indonesia is projected to see an increase of 6.9%, China at 6.0%, Australia 3.8%, Vietnam 8% and Singapore at 3.9%," according to the Salary Budget Planning Report that collected data from 1,405 companies from Asia-Pacific, including 435 Indian companies.

Pointing towards a much-anticipated economic recovery, a majority (52.2%) of companies in India have projected a positive business revenue outlook for the next 12 months, up from 37% in Q4-2020. This translates in increased hiring across businesses with 30% of companies planning to hire in the next 12 months. This is almost three times more than last year.

The survey also shows that a large part of hiring across sectors is likely to happen within critical functions such as engineering (57.5%), information technology (53.4%), technically skilled trades (34.2%), sales (37%) and finance (11.6%), and these jobs will command a high salary.

“Increased business optimism is clearly translating into higher salary budgets and increased hiring activity. The pandemic was a watershed moment in the way organizations plan their people spend. While talent attraction and retention remain a challenge, the core employee value proposition will now need to go beyond just competitive salaries, and increasingly focus on a wider range of benefits, wellness, upskilling and the overall employee experience," said Rajul Mathur, consulting leader (India), Talent and Rewards at Willis Towers Watson.

“With low salary increments last year, organizations have leaned towards a broader distribution of variable pay across employee segments by role, seniority and performance levels this year," added Mathur.

The survey said high-tech sector is expected to see the highest salary increase at 9.9% in 2022, followed by the consumer products and retail sector at 9.5%, manufacturing at 9.30% and both financial services and pharma sector are set to offer 9% pay hike each.

In terms of proportionate increase over last year, the high-tech sector again tops with a projection of almost 1.9% increase from 2021.

On the other hand, the energy sector received among the lowest actual salary increase in 2021 at 7.7%. The projected salary of the energy sector in 2022 is also the lowest at 7.9%. Mathur explained.

“A combination of the prevailing macroeconomic environment, typical business cycle and the lingering business impact from the pandemic have adversely affected the energy sector the most. That said, the salary increments for the renewable sector can be expected to be comparatively higher as India moves towards clean energy," the report said.

