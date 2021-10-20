Indian companies projected to offer 9.3% salary hike in 2022, highest in Apac

“Salaries are projected to see a median salary increase of 9.3% next year as compared with the actual median salary increase of 8% in 2021. As a large emerging market, India continues to project the highest salary increase for 2021 in the Asia Pacific region. Indonesia is projected to see an increase of 6.9%, China at 6.0%, Australia 3.8%, Vietnam 8% and Singapore at 3.9%," according to the Salary Budget Planning Report that collected data from 1,405 companies from Asia-Pacific, including 435 Indian companies.