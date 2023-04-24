Indian companies sometimes face delays in paying for Russian oil above $60/bbl, says Oil secretary1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 01:49 PM IST
In case of Russian oil priced above the cap, the companies on their own manage to find alternative mechanisms to settle payments, he said, adding most Russian oil supplies to India are made at below the price cap level.
Indian companies "sometimes" face delays in paying for Russian oil priced above the $60 cap per barrel fixed by the Western nations, India's oil secretary Pankaj Jain said on Monday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×