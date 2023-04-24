Indian companies sometimes face delays in paying for Russian oil above $60/bbl, says Oil secretary

1 min read . 01:49 PM IST

Reuters

India has significantly increased oil imports from Russia since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)

In case of Russian oil priced above the cap, the companies on their own manage to find alternative mechanisms to settle payments, he said, adding most Russian oil supplies to India are made at below the price cap level.