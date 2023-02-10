Mira Murati, CTO at OpenAI, the company that developed an Artificial Intelligence-powered chatbot called ChatGPT has recently expressed her concerns over its misuse. “AI can be misused," Mira Murati said in an interview with Time magazine.

“AI can be misused, or it can be used by bad actors. So, then there are questions about how you govern the use of this technology globally. How do you govern the use of AI in a way that's aligned with human values?" she told the magazine.

She also stressed that the company (OpenAI) will need help from different sources, even if its governments, regulators, and everyone else.

“But we're a small group of people and we need a ton more input in this system and a lot more input that goes beyond the technologies--definitely regulators and governments and everyone else," Murati noted.

Know more about ChatGPT's creator, Mira Murati

Born in San Francisco, in 1988, Mira Murati was raised and brought up in the United States, however, her parents are of Indian origin. She has worked as a Senior Product Manager at Tesla.

She has completed her Bachelor of Engineering from the Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth. Currently, she is working as the SVP of Research, Product & Partnerships at OpenAI.

What is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by San Francisco-based AI research company OpenAI. Released in November 2022, it can have conversations on topics from history to philosophy, generate lyrics in the style of Taylor Swift or Billy Joel, and suggest edits to computer programming code.

It is s trained on a vast compilation of articles, websites, and social-media posts scraped from the internet as well as real-time conversations—primarily in English—with human contractors hired by OpenAI. It learns to mimic the grammar and structure of the writing and reflects frequently-used phrases.

The chatbot isn’t always accurate: its sources aren’t fact-checked, and it relies on human feedback to improve its accuracy.

OpenAI developed ChatGPT as part of a strategy to build AI software that will help the company turn a profit. In January, Microsoft, its strategic partner, unveiled a fresh multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI and said it plans to infuse ChatGPT into its Bing search app and other products.

How does ChatGPT works?

The technology that underlies ChatGPT is referenced in the second half of its name, GPT, which stands for Generative Pre-trained Transformer. Transformers are specialized algorithms for finding long-range patterns in sequences of data.

A transformer learns to predict not just the next word in a sentence but also the next sentence in a paragraph and the next paragraph in an essay. This is what allows it to stay on topic for long stretches of text.

Because a transformer requires a massive amount of data, it is trained in two stages: first, it is pre-trained on generic data, which is easier to gather in large volumes, and then it is fine-tuned on tailored data for the specific task it is meant to perform.