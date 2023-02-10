Indian connection of Mira Murati, the creator of ChatGPT
ChatGPT creator: Born in San Francisco, in 1988, Mira Murati was raised and brought up in the United States.
Mira Murati, CTO at OpenAI, the company that developed an Artificial Intelligence-powered chatbot called ChatGPT has recently expressed her concerns over its misuse. “AI can be misused," Mira Murati said in an interview with Time magazine.
