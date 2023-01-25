Indian constitution was handwritten in 2 yrs 11 months: Republic Day trivia of lesser known facts2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 08:23 PM IST
- The constitution was formulated by a drafting committee headed by Dr B R Ambedkar
As India is about to celebrate the 74th Republic Day on 26 January, 2023, we bring to you some lesser known facts about the day.
