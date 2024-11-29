Indian consular officials ‘under audio, video surveillance,’ in Canada, their ‘private communications’ monitored: Centre

Livemint
Published29 Nov 2024, 06:38 AM IST
The Centre on Thursday informed Parliament that Indian consular in Canada are under video, audio surveillance.
Canadian authorities informed the officials at the Indian consulate that they have been and continue to be under “audio and video surveillance”, and their “private communications” have also been “intercepted”, the Centre told Parliament on Thursday.

The Indian government raised strong objection with Canada over the issue in November as they violate all diplomatic provisions, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said in a written response in Rajya Sabha. 

While responding to a question on instances of cyberattacks on Indian diplomats in Canada, Singh wrote, “Yes. Recently, consular officials at the Indian Consulate in Vancouver were informed by the Canadian authorities that they have been, and continue to be under audio and video surveillance and that their private communications have also been intercepted."

(More to come)

First Published:29 Nov 2024, 06:38 AM IST
