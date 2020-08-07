DUBAI : The Indian Consulate in Dubai has activated four helpline numbers to provide information to the family members of the Air India Express flight that skidded off the tabletop runway at Karipur airport in Kerala and fell into a 50 feet valley breaking into two portions while landing, killing at least 14 people on Friday evening.

The IX 1344, Dubai-Calicut flight was carrying 191 passengers and crew, including 10 infants, two pilots and four cabin crew members.

After landing at Runway 10, the Boeing 737 aircraft continued running to the end of the runway and fell down in the valley and broke into two portions, a DGCA statement said.

“We pray for the wellbeing of passengers and crew and will keep you updated as and when we receive further updates. Our helplines 97156 5463903, 971543090572, 971543090572, 971543090575," Dr. Aman Puri, Consul General of India, told PTI.

He also said the Indian consulate will be available for any assistance it may be able to render at this time of grief.

“We convey our deepest condolences to the family members of those who have been injured in this tragic incident, and we are obtaining more information from the relevant authorities on the ground at Calicut International Airport," Puri said.

“The Airport authorities are providing medical assistance to all those injured in this tragedy," he said.

