Mint Explainer | Why, despite a GST cut, Indian consumer durables sector is not celebrating yet?

Did a harsh winter depress demand?

India experienced a longer winter this year, coupled with the effects of La Nina. While ACs were once a summer-focused product, the market has evolved. “The one thing that has changed is that there's a category of all-season ACs, that have built-in features of heating as well, particularly in North India,” said Ankur Bisen, senior partner at The Knowledge Company. The concentration of sales around summer has reduced, and consumers are waiting to buy in the off-season and during inventory clearance season to get the best offers, according to Bisen. Promotional expenses also run high. Ebitda margins remained stable for most players. However, LG’s margins dropped to 4.8% in the quarter from 7.8% in Q3 of FY25. The new labour codes also added to corporate expenses.