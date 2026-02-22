Mint Explainer | Why, despite a GST cut, Indian consumer durables sector is not celebrating yet?

What was the GST rate change for consumer durables?

Consumer durables like smart TVs, smart refrigerators, air-conditioners and washing machines were moved to 18% GST from the earlier 28%. Mobile phones and laptops continued to be taxed at 18%, unchanged from earlier rates. This led to subdued buying in Q2 as customers waited for GST cuts to take effect in September. Analysts at JM Financial predicted in September that the price reduction could translate into 9-10% additional volume growth for air-conditioners. As the segment is fiercely competitive, most sellers passed the benefit on to customers.