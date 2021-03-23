New Delhi: Majority of Indians are interested in future travel, with 84% of them daydreaming about travel at least once a week, according to the findings of a global report conducted by American Express.

The report titled 'American Express Travel: Global Travel Trends' is based on a survey conducted across seven different countries providing insight into consumer sentiment towards travel nearly a year after the covid-19 pandemic began.

The interest to plan future travels was highest in consumers from India followed by UK (79%), U.S. (70%), Mexico and Canada (67%), Australia (45%) and Japan (45%).

The top motivation for Indians for traveling this year is to go somewhere new (38% respondents). Indians also rank highest (87%), in wanting to be digital nomads – meaning someone who lives and works while traveling the globe.

Majority of respondents in India are planning for one big international trip (69%), while Japan (71%) UK (70%) and Australia (66%) are planning for multiple smaller domestic trips.

Around 91% respondents in India are interested in choosing a trip or experience that supports the local community, ranking higher than their global counterparts. 63% in India will more frequently use travel credits or points to pay for all or part of a trip in 2021 than they did prior to the covid-19 pandemic.

There has been a preference for luxury travel because it entails high cleanliness standards (81%), privacy (79%), unique culinary and gastronomy options (80%), personalized experience (82%) and spa and wellness amenities (77%).

Millennials are the most interested in theme-based travel (75% agree they want to take a nature-based vacation, 71% adventure, 66% foodie, 68% wellness/spa). Meanwhile, 80% of consumers indicate they are willing to travel to destinations during the off-season so that it’s less crowded.

Other top themes highlighted in the report includes a strong pent-up demand for travel, privacy emerging as the ultimate luxury, increase in sustainable travel and people travelling to uplift health & wellness.

Manoj Adlakha, CEO & SVP, American Express Banking Corp. India said, “According to the survey, Indians are most keen to plan future travel and we have been seeing similar trends in card member enquiries to our concierge desks. We have just revamped our airport lounge in Delhi and made significant value enhancements on our platinum card product to meet the lifestyle and travel expectations of our customers. The survey also throws light on the changing paradigm of luxury, especially in the travel and hospitality space. We continue to explore avenues to associate with like-minded partners to fulfill the needs of our card members."

