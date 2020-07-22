NEW DELHI : Consumers in India are cautious about spending in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic with 78% of respondents claiming to reduce discretionary spending, according to a survey by consultancy firm KPMG.

However, consumers in tier-II and tier-III cities were almost two-times more optimistic on their spending habits than those in tier-I, hence it could be the next focus area to monitor spending habits, as per KPMG in India's report titled 'Time to open my wallet or not? - The new spending patterns emerging from a consumer's perspective'.

Interestingly, the survey said "overall 51% of respondents feel that the impact of COVID-19 will be short-lived and normalcy is not far".

Commenting on the findings, KPMG India Partner and Head – Consumer Markets and Internet Business Harsha Razdan said, "our study indicates that 22% consumers in tier-II and 30% consumers in tier-III feel that their spending will either increase or remain the same as prior to COVID-19 and this could be the next focus area for retailers to expand their presence."

"In the next three months, 49% respondents intend to spend up to ₹5,000, across categories which makes this the most popular basket value and indicates that consumers are cautious about spending," she added.

Elaborating on consumer spending habits, the KPMG India survey said,"78% of the respondents claim to reduce on discretionary spending...tier-II and -III cities are 1.9x more positive than the tier-I cities."

Consumers in tier-III cities were 1.4 times more inclined towards spending on apparel than those in tier-I cities for spending more than ₹5,000, it said.

Across all categories, males intend to splurge more than females in the spending range of over ₹5,000 with 60% of males intending to shell out up to ₹5,000 in skin care and cosmetics, it added.

In terms of consumer age band, the survey said,"the 20-30 age band is more optimistic on discretionary spending, while spending habits reduced considerably among both male (76%) and female (82%) consumers."

The survey also said a comparative study of pre and post COVID-19 scenario clearly showed that preference for online channels have seen 1.6 times growth.

KPMG said the survey has been conducted with 2,376 respondents, of which 66% were male and 34% female.

It was conducted across tier-I, tier-II, and tier-III cities, among different types of spenders and age groups, between May 18, 2020 to June 7, 2020.

