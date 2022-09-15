Indian consumers turn cautious amid high inflation: report

The dual impact of the pandemic and soaring inflation on cost of living has led Indian consumers to pay closer attention to their spending. “While the pandemic remains one of the primary concerns among Indians (46%), supply chain disruptions caused by the conflict in Eastern Europe also weigh heavily on consumer spending as prices of basic commodities increase. Four in 10 (41%) consumers state that the situation in Ukraine will have a direct impact on their household finances," it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}