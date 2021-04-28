Indian coronavirus strain found in UK, US, and 15 other countries: WHO

B.1.617.3 was first detected in India in October 2020, but relatively fewer viruses matching this sub-lineage have been reported to date, the report said. The B.1.617 variant has three new spike protein mutations. Two mutations -- E484Q and L452R -- are in the area important for antibody-based neutralisation. The third mutation -- P681R -- allows the virus to enter cells a little better.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}