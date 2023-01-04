Indian corporate bond issuance may be halted for few weeks in Jan. Here's why

Indian corporate bond issuance may be halted for a couple of weeks in January as the government is upgrading an online portal that companies use to file regulatory disclosures. It needs to be noted that the Corporate Affairs ministry will upgrade its electronic filing portal from January 7th to 22nd.
As per a Reuters report, Ajay Manglunia, managing director and head of the investment grade group at JM Financial said, "We may not see any issuance for the next two weeks, as corporates will not be able to use these funds before filing the form, and hence they may avoid borrowing the same."
It pointed out that among the process for raising funds and utilising funds from companies also includes submission of a "return-of-allotment" form, called the PAS-3, to the Registrar of Companies. This form is expected to not be available during the upgradation of the ministry's website.
A private banker also told Reuters that non-availability of the form while the upgradation is in process would mean that companies planning to issue fresh debt would not be able to provide the information required before launching the issue.
As per the notification by the ministry on its website, it said, "in our continuous endeavour to serve you better, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs is launching a second set of company forms covering 56 forms in two different lots on the MCA21 V3 portal."
The notification was released on December 26, 2022.
Further, the notification said, the ministry will launch 10 out of 56 forms on January 9th at around 12 am and the remaining 46 forms will be launched on January 23rd of 2023.
To facilitate the implementation of these forms in V3, the ministry advised stakeholders to note the following points --- firstly, company e-filings on the V2 portal will be disabled from January 7th to 8th for 10 forms which are intended to be rolled out on January 9th. Secondly, company e-filings on the V2 portal will be disabled from January 7th to January 22nd for the remaining 46 forms which are scheduled to be launched on January 23rd. Thirdly, all stakeholders are advised to ensure that there are no SRNs in pending payment and resubmission status. Also, offline payments for these 56 forms in V2 using Pay Later option would be stopped from December 28th and payments will be allowed through online mode.
Further, the ministry advised that in view of the upcoming launch of 56 company forms, the V3 portal will not be available from January 7th to January 8th due to the 10 forms rollout, and further from January 21st to 22nd due to the 46 forms launch on January 23rd.
