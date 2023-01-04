Indian corporate bond issuance may be halted for few weeks in Jan. Here's why

To facilitate the implementation of these forms in V3, the ministry advised stakeholders to note the following points --- firstly, company e-filings on the V2 portal will be disabled from January 7th to 8th for 10 forms which are intended to be rolled out on January 9th. Secondly, company e-filings on the V2 portal will be disabled from January 7th to January 22nd for the remaining 46 forms which are scheduled to be launched on January 23rd. Thirdly, all stakeholders are advised to ensure that there are no SRNs in pending payment and resubmission status. Also, offline payments for these 56 forms in V2 using Pay Later option would be stopped from December 28th and payments will be allowed through online mode.