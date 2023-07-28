‘Indian cough syrup sent to Iraq contains toxic chemicals’, test shows3 min read 28 Jul 2023, 11:09 AM IST
Indian cold medication sold in Iraq is found to be tainted with toxic chemicals, including ethylene glycol at 21 times the accepted limit, according to a test commissioned by Bloomberg News.
An Indian cold medication that was sold in Iraq is tainted with toxic chemicals, according to a test commissioned by Bloomberg News. With this, it becomes the latest in a series of alarming revelations about syrup medicines used by children around the world.
