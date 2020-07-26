ABU DHABI : An Indian couple have been found dead under mysterious circumstances in their flat in Abu Dhabi , media reports said.

Janardhanan Pattiery, 57, and Minija, 52, from Kerala’s Kozhikode district, were residents of Abu Dhabi for nearly 18 years, Khaleej Times reported.

Pattiery, who worked with a travel agency, had recently lost his job. Minija was a chartered accountant.

"They were calm and quiet people. I don't remember them having any issue with anyone. Pattiery had lost his job. Earlier they had sold their car. All friends and colleagues are shocked. This is unexpected," the report quoted a family friend as saying.

The couple's only son, who studied in Abu Dhabi, works in Bengaluru.

The police found them dead inside their flat on Thursday night, the report said.

A social worker is following the case for the repatriation of the mortal remains.

The cause of their death was not immediately known.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

