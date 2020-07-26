Indian couple found dead in flat in UAE

Indian couple found dead in flat in UAE1 min read . 05:12 PM IST
An Indian couple have been found dead under mysterious circumstances in their flat in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI : An Indian couple have been found dead under mysterious circumstances in their flat in Abu Dhabi, media reports said.
Janardhanan Pattiery, 57, and Minija, 52, from Kerala’s Kozhikode district, were residents of Abu Dhabi for nearly 18 years, Khaleej Times reported.
Pattiery, who worked with a travel agency, had recently lost his job. Minija was a chartered accountant.
"They were calm and quiet people. I don't remember them having any issue with anyone. Pattiery had lost his job. Earlier they had sold their car. All friends and colleagues are shocked. This is unexpected," the report quoted a family friend as saying.
The couple's only son, who studied in Abu Dhabi, works in Bengaluru.
The police found them dead inside their flat on Thursday night, the report said.
A social worker is following the case for the repatriation of the mortal remains.
The cause of their death was not immediately known.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
