‘Indian courts have become democratic spaces of discourse’, claims CJI DY Chandrachud
DY Chandrachud at J20 summit in Brazil emphasizes Indian courts as democratic spaces of discourse, highlighting challenges of misinformation online. He mentions the use of technology like SUVAS for translations and Digital SCR for easy access to judgments.
DY Chandrachud, the Chief Justice of India on Wednesday said Indian courts have come to be reimagined not as ‘imposing empires’, but as ‘democratic spaces of discourse’. Addressing a session at the J20 summit in Brazil today, he said the Covid-19 have pushed the frontiers of Indian court system.