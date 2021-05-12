Indian Covid-19 variant found in 44 countries, all regions: WHO

Indian Covid-19 variant found in 44 countries, all regions: WHO1 min read . 07:18 AM IST
The UN health agency said the B.1.617 variant of Covid-19, first found in India in October, had been detected
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The UN health agency said the B.1.617 variant of Covid-19, first found in India in October, had been detected
The World Health Organization said Wednesday that a variant of Covid-19 behind the acceleration of India's explosive outbreak has been found in dozens of countries all over the world.
The World Health Organization said Wednesday that a variant of Covid-19 behind the acceleration of India's explosive outbreak has been found in dozens of countries all over the world.
The UN health agency said the B.1.617 variant of Covid-19, first found in India in October, had been detected in sequences uploaded to the GISAID open-access database "from 44 countries in all six WHO regions," adding it had received "reports of detections from five additional countries".
The UN health agency said the B.1.617 variant of Covid-19, first found in India in October, had been detected in sequences uploaded to the GISAID open-access database "from 44 countries in all six WHO regions," adding it had received "reports of detections from five additional countries".
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!