Home >News >India >Indian Covid-19 variant found in 44 countries, all regions: WHO

Indian Covid-19 variant found in 44 countries, all regions: WHO

Premium
Bengaluru: A medic collects samples for COVID-19 tests at Bengaluru City Railway Station, amid surge in coronavirus cases in Bengalu.
1 min read . 07:18 AM IST AFP

The UN health agency said the B.1.617 variant of Covid-19, first found in India in October, had been detected

The World Health Organization said Wednesday that a variant of Covid-19 behind the acceleration of India's explosive outbreak has been found in dozens of countries all over the world.

The UN health agency said the B.1.617 variant of Covid-19, first found in India in October, had been detected in sequences uploaded to the GISAID open-access database "from 44 countries in all six WHO regions," adding it had received "reports of detections from five additional countries".

