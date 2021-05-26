Indian Covid-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO

The WHO has received information from unofficial sources that the B.1.617 variant has been found in seven further territories

The coronavirus variant first detected in India has now been officially recorded in 53 territories, a World Health Organization report showed Wednesday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

