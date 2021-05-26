Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Indian Covid-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO

Indian Covid-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO

Premium
A volunteer applies a dose of China's CanSino coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a mass vaccination against COVID-19 for teachers.
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST AFP

The WHO has received information from unofficial sources that the B.1.617 variant has been found in seven further territories

The coronavirus variant first detected in India has now been officially recorded in 53 territories, a World Health Organization report showed Wednesday.

The coronavirus variant first detected in India has now been officially recorded in 53 territories, a World Health Organization report showed Wednesday.

The WHO has received information from unofficial sources that the B.1.617 variant has been found in seven further territories, figures in the UN health agency's weekly epidemiological update showed, taking the total number to 60.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The WHO has received information from unofficial sources that the B.1.617 variant has been found in seven further territories, figures in the UN health agency's weekly epidemiological update showed, taking the total number to 60.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!