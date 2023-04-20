‘Covid cases to drop 90% from 15 May’2 min read . 11:02 PM IST
Covid-19 cases may start dropping to 1,000-2,000 per day starting 15 May, from more than 12,000 on Thursday, according to top government experts monitoring the situation in India
Covid-19 cases may start dropping to 1,000-2,000 per day starting 15 May, from more than 12,000 on Thursday, according to top government experts monitoring the situation in India
NEW DELHI :Covid-19 cases may start dropping to 1,000-2,000 per day starting 15 May, from more than 12,000 on Thursday, according to top government experts monitoring the situation in India.
NEW DELHI :Covid-19 cases may start dropping to 1,000-2,000 per day starting 15 May, from more than 12,000 on Thursday, according to top government experts monitoring the situation in India.
The expected trend was discussed at a government high-level meeting chaired by principal secretary to prime minister P.K. Mishra on Wednesday. It was also attended health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, pharmaceuticals secretary S. Aparna, DG ICMR Rajiv Bahl, and biotechnology secretary Rajesh Gokhale,among others.
The expected trend was discussed at a government high-level meeting chaired by principal secretary to prime minister P.K. Mishra on Wednesday. It was also attended health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, pharmaceuticals secretary S. Aparna, DG ICMR Rajiv Bahl, and biotechnology secretary Rajesh Gokhale,among others.
Mishra said that for managing localized surges it is essential that the health infrastructure should be available at the sub-district level, which has to be ensured in consultation with states.
Mishra said that for managing localized surges it is essential that the health infrastructure should be available at the sub-district level, which has to be ensured in consultation with states.
The current trend of rising covid cases is due to the XBB.1.16 variant of Omicron. On average, the country has been reporting over 10,000 covid cases daily and, in the last 24 hours, saw a fresh spike of 12,591 new cases and 40 deaths taking total active cases to 65,286.
The current trend of rising covid cases is due to the XBB.1.16 variant of Omicron. On average, the country has been reporting over 10,000 covid cases daily and, in the last 24 hours, saw a fresh spike of 12,591 new cases and 40 deaths taking total active cases to 65,286.
“In the next coming days, covid cases will start declining and it will start reflecting week by week. So, we are assuming that by 15 May, covid cases will come down to 1,000-2,000 per day. We see that such kind of covid surge will keep coming whenever new variants appear in the community. This time it is XBB.1.16 which has spread very fast, infected many and now in the days to come the cases will settle down," said an official requesting anonymity.
“In the next coming days, covid cases will start declining and it will start reflecting week by week. So, we are assuming that by 15 May, covid cases will come down to 1,000-2,000 per day. We see that such kind of covid surge will keep coming whenever new variants appear in the community. This time it is XBB.1.16 which has spread very fast, infected many and now in the days to come the cases will settle down," said an official requesting anonymity.
“Even in the future, we need to keep track on new viruses through whole genome sequencing and to identify emerging hotspots and monitor the trend of cases," said the official. States have been advised to ensure availability of covid vaccines. Private hospitals may procure vaccines directly from the manufacturers, added the official.
“Even in the future, we need to keep track on new viruses through whole genome sequencing and to identify emerging hotspots and monitor the trend of cases," said the official. States have been advised to ensure availability of covid vaccines. Private hospitals may procure vaccines directly from the manufacturers, added the official.
India is witnessing a rapid increase in the number of covid-19 cases with the majority of cases being reported in Karnataka (1962), Kerala (19398), Maharashtra (6102) Gujarat (2091), Delhi (6046), Tamil Nadu (3563), Himachal Pradesh (1672 ), Haryana (4891), Chhattisgarh (2776) , Rajasthan (3201) and Uttar Pradesh (4298) cases so far.
India is witnessing a rapid increase in the number of covid-19 cases with the majority of cases being reported in Karnataka (1962), Kerala (19398), Maharashtra (6102) Gujarat (2091), Delhi (6046), Tamil Nadu (3563), Himachal Pradesh (1672 ), Haryana (4891), Chhattisgarh (2776) , Rajasthan (3201) and Uttar Pradesh (4298) cases so far.
Queries sent to the prime minister’s office, health ministry and department of pharmaceutical did not elicit any response.
Queries sent to the prime minister’s office, health ministry and department of pharmaceutical did not elicit any response.