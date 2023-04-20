‘Covid cases to drop 90% from 15 May’

“In the next coming days, covid cases will start declining and it will start reflecting week by week. So, we are assuming that by 15 May, covid cases will come down to 1,000-2,000 per day. We see that such kind of covid surge will keep coming whenever new variants appear in the community. This time it is XBB.1.16 which has spread very fast, infected many and now in the days to come the cases will settle down," said an official requesting anonymity.