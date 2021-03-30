Shipping was on the move again late on Monday in Egypt's Suez Canal after tugs refloated a giant container ship which had been blocking the channel for almost a week, causing a huge build-up of vessels around the waterway.

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, the company that manages the Ever Given, on Monday informed that the ship's 25-member Indian crew are safe.

"A crew of 25 Indian nationals remain aboard the vessel. They are safe, in good health, and have been working closely with all parties involved to re-float the vessel. Their hard work and tireless professionalism are greatly appreciated," the media statement said.

The company said that there are no reports of pollution or cargo damage and initial investigations rule out any mechanical or engine failure as a cause of the grounding.

Ever Given will now head to the Great Bitter Lake where it will undergo a full inspection.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via