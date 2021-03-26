Indian crew on cargo ship stuck in Suez canal is safe: Report

“So far, dredgers have tried to clear silt around the massive ship. Tug boats nudged the vessel alongside it, trying to gain momentum. From the shore, at least one backhoe dug into the canal’s sandy banks, suggesting the bow of the ship had plowed into it. However, satellite photos taken Thursday by Planet Labs Inc. and analyzed by The Associated Press showed the vessel still stuck in the same location," the Time magazine report said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}