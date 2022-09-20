Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh partners with Rario for his NFTs. Details inside

Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh partners with Rario for his NFTs. Details inside2 min read . 01:09 PM IST
- Arshdeep Singh’s NFTs will be available exclusively on Rario
Cricket NFT platform Rario on Tuesday announced that T20I team’s young speedster Arshdeep Singh’s exclusive partnership with the platform to launch his own non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Through this association, Singh’s NFTs will be available exclusively on Rario.
Singh joins Rishabh Pant, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Smriti Mandhana, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ruturaj Gaikwad, M Siraj, Shafali Verma, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Quinton De Kock and many others as player partners of the platform.
Speaking on the partnership, Arshdeep Singh said, “I am super excited for the exclusive partnership with Rario to launch my own non-fungible tokens (NFTs). I look forward to sharing some of my most cherished possessions and connecting with my fans on the biggest community of cricket fans, Rario."
Rario also launched the ‘Star Power Pack Drop’ on Monday which the company said was sold out in a matter of minutes. The latest Star Power Pack Drop featured player cards from the Indian and Australian cricket teams that will participate in a bilateral series that kicks off today, September 20. It had one Australian and one Indian player card, with differing skill sets, per pack including the likes of Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins. The prices of the packs ranged from $4 to $150.
Rario Co-Founder and CEO, Ankit Wadhwa, said, “Our latest ‘Star Power NFT packdrop’ met with unprecedented enthusiasm from cricket fans and got sold out in a matter of minutes. At the same time, we are also partnering with yet another rising star of Indian cricket, Arshdeep Singh, who joins the existing league of cricketers on our platform. His addition to our line-up of players will further strengthen the global cricket fandom that Rario is creating."
Founded in 2021 by IIT Alumni Ankit Wadhwa and Sunny Bhanot as the licensed digital collectibles platform for cricket fans to collect and trade cricket NFTs. It has exclusive partnerships with Cricket Australia, Hero Caribbean Premier League, Lanka Premier League, Abu Dhabi T10 League, Legends League Cricket, Big Bash League, Women's Big Bash League. Having Polygon Studios, and Animoca as partners, Rario is based in Singapore and is also backed by investors such as Kingsway Capital, Presight Capital, and Dream Capital.
