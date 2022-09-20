Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh partners with Rario for his NFTs. Details inside

Rario also launched the ‘Star Power Pack Drop’ on Monday which the company said was sold out in a matter of minutes. The latest Star Power Pack Drop featured player cards from the Indian and Australian cricket teams that will participate in a bilateral series that kicks off today, September 20. It had one Australian and one Indian player card, with differing skill sets, per pack including the likes of Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins. The prices of the packs ranged from $4 to $150.