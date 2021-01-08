Indian crypto exchanges freeze suspicious accounts as bitcoin crosses $40,000

“At Bitex in addition to ensuring strict KYC, we also have stringent Anti Money Laundering (AML) policies that ensures that transactions done on the exchange are legitimate and in accordance with regulations," he added. Neeraj Khandelwal, co founder, CoinDCX warned investors against investing in small cryptocurrencies without adequate knowledge. “While small cap crypto coins may look lucrative, similar to penny stocks, it is imperative that new cryptocurrency investors do adequate research about the projects, team, investor backing, technicals, and fundamentals before investing in low price and illiquid markets," he said. “We observed pump and dump manoeuvres by operators in small cap, low trading volumes crypto coins and we estimate this has affected multiple users across the globe. We have proactively identified and frozen 4 accounts of such persons," he added.